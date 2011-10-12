Samsung Galaxy Note to 'target female market'

Filling the gap between dedicated tablets and standalone smartphones the Samsung Galaxy Note is to be aimed at a female market Samsung has exclusively told T3.com

Samsung intends to target the upcoming oversized Samsung Galaxy Note primarily at the female market a spokesperson for the company has revealed.



Speaking exclusively with T3, Andrew Glass, Sales Director of Samsung UK suggested the business minded smartphone-come-tablet hybrid will be perfect for those carrying handbags as the 5.3-inch display will be too large for many pockets.



“The Galaxy Note is really good for the female market,” said Glass describing the device as “a merger between smartphones and tablets.” He added: “To have a handbag and be able to put a 5.37-inch phone in instead of a 10.1-inch tablet is something that I think will capture the female market.”



Further expressing the company's plans to push the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note to a female audience Glass revealed: “We will be looking at special propositions for the female consumer. There are different colour waves, thoughts and propositions that we hope to unveil later this month.”



Samsung Galaxy Note Specs



Landing alongside the device's 1280 x 800p 5.3-inch Super AMOLED HD display the Samsung Galaxy Note will boast a fanciful array of high-end specs with a 1.4GHz dual-core processor to feature alongside a rear-mounted 8-megapixel camera.



Full HD 1080p video recording capabilities are also set to land with a 2-megapixel forward-facing snapper lining up on the minimalist 9.65mm thick body. Samsung's S Pen stylus will come packed with the handset and slot into a specially hewn hole in the device's form.



Samsung Galaxy Note Release Date



Earlier this month the Korean tech giant officially confirmed the Samsung Galaxy Note release date with the Android powered smartphone to hit British shores on November 17th. Samsung Galaxy Note UK Prices have now been confirmed, with SIM-free preorders open at £479 + VAT, according to unlocked-mobiles.com.



Are you a lady, does size matter to you, are you looking to splash out on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note? Let us know via the comments box below.



