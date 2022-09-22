Samsung Galaxy Flip feature confirmed for iconic new Android folding phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You'd be forgiven for thinking it's 2007 again, because flip phones are back. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rules the roost when it comes to modern examples, with a sleek clamshell design that echoes the past while keeping Samsung's futuristic overtones tied-in.

Now, the reign of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 could be threatened, as one competitor with historic kudos appears to be releasing a powerhouse device with one key feature from Samsung's offering.

The Motorola Razr was the flip phone to have back in the day, and leaked images and specs suggest it could have finally nailed the modern interpretation.

Motorola Razr 2022: What do we know

Evan Blass (opens in new tab) has leaked a series of images of the 2022 Motorola Razr design. The shots, which appear to be promotional images, showcase some potential new features for the device, which has historically released around this time of year.

The overall design appears to have had a rethink, doing away with the chin on previous models.

One image appears to suggest that the fingerprint sensor is housed in the lock button – moving from previous generations where it was on the rear of the device.

Others seem to show the device in use while at a folded angle. Previous generations of the Razr struggled to sit between closed and fully open while in use. If this has changed for the new Razr, it would mark a significant step towards the Samsung Flip range, which hinged an entire advertising campaign on the benefits of a phone which sat at a 90 degree angle.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass )

(Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass ) (Image credit: Evan Blass )

Previously, several details had been confirmed through leaks and official confirmations.

Motorola confirmed through a Weibo (opens in new tab)post that the device will have a 50MP primary camera, and the images show a two sensor camera setup which improves on the previous generation.

Inside, the 2022 Razr will benefit from Snapdragon's top of the line 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, signalling that Motorola may finally be gearing the Razr towards a fight with top-end handsets.

Elsewhere, details of a 3,320mAh battery have surfaced, upgrading on the previous generation. Models will be available with 8GB, 12GB or 18GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage.

Can't wait for the Motorola Razr 2022?