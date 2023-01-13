Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just got a next-gen audio upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung's best headphones, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, just got an interesting new upgrade: when you're recording videos, your buds can now capture 3D binaural audio. According to Samsung (opens in new tab), "The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest."

Recording 3D audio is pretty impressive, and it's coming via Bluetooth LE Audio. That's interesting because it's a much better way of delivering wireless audio to the best headphones and best true wireless earbuds: it delivers lower latency, better battery life and better sound quality too.

You're gonna need a bigger Galaxy

At the moment, Samsung has only made the new binaural recording feature available to Buds 2 Pro owners who also have the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Galaxy Z Flip 4, but it says that it'll also be bringing the feature to the imminent Samsung Galaxy S23 range. That's due to launch in just a few weeks time.

Samsung has also promised a useful improvement to the Galaxy Watch. Its Camera Controller app enables you to control your phone camera from your wrist, and Samsung has announced an update for the app on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 that will enable you to control the camera zoom by rotating the watch bezel or pinching the display. That update will go live in February.