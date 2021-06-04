Samsung Galaxy Book Go: a budget LTE/5G Windows laptop

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G are laptops that behave like smartphones – much like the recent Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book. However, unlike those Intel models, these new machines are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon platforms, as we predicted back in April.

Compared to the Intel-based Galaxy Book Pro and even the Galaxy Chromebook 2, the new Galaxy Book Go is very affordable. It features a 14-inch full HD display and runs a full version of Windows 10. There’s the choice of 4GB and 8GB models and up to 128GB storage. The speakers are also Dolby Atmos compatible, for richer movie sound effects.

The base Galaxy Book Go uses the Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 platform and Adreno graphics. The original Snapdragon 7C chip was used in Acer’s Chromebooks and is likely to remain a popular choice for this type of machine. The new chip has an increased clock speed (from 2.4GHz to 2.55GHz and provides integrated LTE connectivity. Consequently, there are both Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE versions of the Galaxy Book Go.

(Image credit: Samsung)

A premium version, called the Galaxy Book Go 5G, will also go on sale later this year. This features the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G processor to provide 5G connectivity to the laptop. Additional details on this mode are vague but I expect the other specs will remain the same as the Galaxy Book Go.

As with other Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Book go can sync with your smartphone to make and receive calls and texts and mirror Android apps. You can also extend to a second screen using the Galaxy Tab S7 and easily connect Galaxy Buds. The Galaxy Book go will be available later this month, priced from $349 (approx. £247/AU$456). The Galaxy Book Go 5G is expected in fall 2021.