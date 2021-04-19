Samsung Galaxy A12 now only £9.99/pm thanks to cheap Tesco Mobile phone deal

Samsung Galaxy smartphones are among the very best Android phones on the market today, which is why this super affordable phone deal on the Samsung Galaxy A12 over at Tesco Mobile has caught our attention.

It's so good as it places the Samsung Galaxy A12 in the owner's hand for no cost upfront, with the handset completely free, and then partners it with a SIM plan that delivers 1GB of data as well as 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts for just £9.99 per month.

That's a Samsung Galaxy phone loaded with a large 6.5-inch Infinity-V HD+ display, fast-charging 5,000 mAh battery and 48MP quad camera system, as well as a strong casual use SIM plan, for just a tenner a month.

This phone deal will be perfect for any user who is looking for a good Android phone upgrade and doesn't want to spend a lot of money. As this phone deal comes from Tesco Mobile it also comes with a few bonuses, too, including 10 per cent off selected Tesco brands in-store, like F&F, Fred & Flo and more.

The full details of the Samsung Galaxy A12 phone deal can be viewed below.

Star Deal Samsung Galaxy A12 | Upfront cost: £0.00 | Data: 1GB | Mins: 5000 | Texts: 5000 | Monthly cost: £9.99 | Plan length: 36 months | Available now at Tesco Mobile

For casual phone users who are looking for a quality Samsung Galaxy upgrade but don't want to spend big then this Tesco Mobile phone deal is a star. You get the Samsung Galaxy A12 for nothing upfront, and then get a phone plan that delivers 1GB of data, as well as 5,000 minutes and 5,000 texts for just £9.99 per month. That's roughly just 34 pence per day for the phone and SIM plan. Superb value.View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy A12 comes with a selection of strong smartphone features, including facial recognition and fingerprint sensor security, a microSD card slot for expanded storage (up to 1TB) and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity, the latter being great for pairing wireless headphones and speakers.

The only thing the Samsung Galaxy A12 doesn't deliver that is worth considering is 5G network connectivity, so if you want 5G speeds then a different handset and SIM plan will be better. To see the best prices on a 5-star rated Samsung Galaxy phone that does deliver 5G speeds, then check out the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals below.