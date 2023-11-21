I found the best Rode Black Friday deals – including one from the brand itself

I'm starting to develop a bit of a Rode addiction, and I don't think I'm alone. Australia's finest sound equipment brand has cultivated a huge following among audio enthusiasts, content creators, musicians, and streamers, and for good reason. Rode's microphones and interfaces are second to none, which probably explains why everyone, including me, is obsessed with finding the best Rode Black Friday deals in 2023.

We should be so lucky, as for the first time ever, Rode has a Black Friday deal. When you buy a new Streamer X Audio Interface and Video Capture Card, you get an NTH-100M headset – for FREE. That's the headset version of the Rode NTH-100, which we awarded a maximum of five stars in our review. There are plenty more Rode offers knocking about now, with some of my favourites highlighted below.

Scroll to the bottom of this article to find our magical price widgets that find the best deals on top Rode products based on your location. But before that, find some amazing, hand-picked offers on some of Rode's top products, including the new Rode NT1, Wireless Go and more! Wanna' scratch the Rode content itch a bit more? Check out my Rode NT1 Signature Series review.

Rode Streamer X: get a free NTH-100M headset with the purchase

The Streamer X is a tiny yet powerful audio and video interface that allows you to control most aspects of your streaming content easily, thanks to its uncomplicated user interface. Buy it via Rode's store, and you'll get a headset for free! I have no idea how long this deal will last, so make sure to grab one soon if you're interested.

Rode NT1 Kit: was £228 , now £135 at Gear4Music

Now, this is a bargain, if I've ever seen one! The Rode NT1 is a world-class condenser microphone featuring a large diaphragm design with a 1-inch gold-sputtered capsule. The high-grade capsule and quality components provide a smooth frequency response with ultra-low self-noise (4dBA), ensuring maximum clarity and sonic accuracy. Included in the box are a Studio Condenser Microphone, Shock Mount and Pop Filter. Now nearly £100 off!

Rode Wireless Go: was $300 , now £199.99 at Amazon US

I found this brillaint offer in the US, and now I wish I lived there! This deal knocks off 33% of the RRP of what;s probably the most coveted wireless microphone known to mankind. I'd buy this if I were you.