Ring's best-selling video doorbell is less than half price in early Prime Day deal

Prime Day is officially taking place next week, meaning more and more deals are beginning to appear. It's no doubt that we'll see some impressive smart home discounts included, especially when it comes to the best video doorbells. However, there's one brand that's already delivered...

Amazon acquired Ring back in 2018, with many people choosing to incorporate Ring devices into their smart home ecosystem ever since. As a result, Amazon offers some incredible savings around Prime Day, and this latest deal is not one to miss.

Amazon has reduced the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell 3, taking it down from £159.99 to £69.99. Take a look:

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was £159.99, now £69.99 at Amazon

The third-gen battery-powered Video Doorbell is a great, affordable way to make your home security and communications for deliveries more advanced, without the need to spend a huge sum of money. This deal makes this particular model even more appealing.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 allows you to see who's at your front door and speak to visitors from anywhere. You'll be able to receive instant notifications on your phone and tablet, customise your motion settings and conveniently stay connected to home at all times.

This particular model adds motion zone control and has dual-band Wi-Fi support, both of which lacked in its predecessor. The zone control is especially useful, especially if you only want your doorbell to feed through important alerts.

Unlike the Pro model, the Doorbell 3 also doesn't require any hard-wiring to install. This makes it one of the best renter-friendly smart home devices to own, especially as it's able to function on battery power.

