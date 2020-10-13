Ring Prime Day deal saves you 20% on the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

It's no surprise to see Ring products among the best Prime Day deals, given that Amazon owns the smart security company. If you're looking for an indoor or outdoor security camera you can place anywhere and that doesn't need a power cable, then 20% off the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is perfect. This offer ends at 23:59 PDT on October 14 2020!

It's a Full HD smart camera, which stores its footage in the cloud, and has motion detection, night vision and two-way communication – plus a clever design that makes it easy to mount on the wall, or to sit on a surface like any other smart cam.

In our Ring Stick Up Battery review, we said, "From the ease-of-use of the app to the flexibility of the mounting options you've got, the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery is easily one of the best security cameras on the market at the moment."

Ring's app is very user friendly, and the camera is really easy to set up, so you can get into smart security without it feeling like a big technical challenge. That also goes for how easy it is the get the camera where you want it. In our review, we noted: "You get screws and even a small screwdriver included with the camera, so the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery definitely gets a thumbs up in terms of bundled accessories. The mount underneath the camera allows for all kinds of use case scenarios, whether you want to stand it on a shelf in the living room or fasten it to a brick wall outside."

