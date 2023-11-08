Resident Evil 4 coming to iPhone in December – can your device run it?

Capcom has confirmed that the iOS, iPadOS and MacOS version of Resident Evil 4 will be available on the respective App Stores from 20 December 2023.

As originally unveiled during the iPhone 15 launch event in September, the horror survival game is part of the first wave of AAA titles coming to Apple's latest devices – retaining their console quality visuals and gameplay in the process.

It follows Resident Evil Village, which was released alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max soon after the launch.

That game was priced $15.99 for the base game, but it's not yet known how much Resi Evil 4 might be. Some have suggested it'll carry a console-style price tag (of around $60). However, that includes the Separate Way DLC pack – you have to pay more for Village's downloadable content.

Infiltrate the village, save baby Eagle!Resident Evil 4 launches on December 20th for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and all iPads with the M1 chip or later! A demo will be available for those wanting a taste of Leon's intense mission!Pre-order on the App Store now! pic.twitter.com/4Pbz6Qigx3November 7, 2023 See more

Another caveat to running the game on mobile is that it will only be playable on certain iPhone, iPad and Mac models. Basically, you will need an iPhone with the latest A17 Pro chip, or an iPad/Mac with Apple Silicon M1 or greater.

Can my iPhone, iPad or Mac run Resident Evil 4?

Here's the confirmed list of Apple devices compatible with Resident Evil 4:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen)

iPad Pro 11-inch (4th gen)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th gen)

iPad Air (5th gen)

Mac and MacBooks with M1 chip or greater and running MacOS 13.0 or better

Resident Evil 4 is available pre-order from the App Store now. Capcom has also confirmed that it will feature "universal purchase" – if you buy it for one Apple device, you'll be able to play it on another.

There will be a full suite of touch controls added to the iPhone and iPad versions, but considering how many buttons will need to be manipulated, you might be better off pairing an MFi compatible game controller to your device.

Other games coming to Apple devices soon include Death Stranding – at least, it was included in the iPhone 15 Pro sizzle reel when highlighting the phone's ability to run console-standard fare.