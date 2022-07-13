Refresh your home office with these Prime Day deals

The Amazon Prime Day discounts stretch far and wide. You can make savings on everything and anything from dishwasher tablets to smartphones, from batteries to headphones, from paddling pools to holdalls.
Something you may not have considered is that some of the best Prime Day deals are actually on home office kit. No one wants to pay full price for something that's more of a need than a want so there's no better time than now to give your workspace a refresh.
I've pulled together this list of deals on keyboards, computer mice and Wi-Fi routers to help you work more efficiently but without having to spend a fortune.
Amazon Prime Day keyboard deals
Logitech MX Keys Mini: was £99.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
A compact tenkeyless keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys Mini can easily be transported between home and the office. Thanks to the built-in battery, it can stay powered for up to 10 days (or 5 months if you switch the backlighting off).
Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99, now £142.99 at Amazon (save £107) (opens in new tab)
If you're after something you can work on during the day and game on in the evening then this T3 5-star rated keyboard has had a huge price cut for Prime Day. It's one of our favourites so you won't be disappointed!
Amazon Prime Day computer mice deals
Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse is simple and comfortable with smooth curvatures and a machined aluminium scroll wheel. It does exactly what you need a computer mouse to do!
Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse: was £79.99, now £25.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Logitech has knocked almost 70% off the price of this wireless mouse. You can choose to use it through Bluetooth or using the included USB receiver but either way, it'll be up and running with your PC or Mac within seconds.
Amazon Prime Day monitor deals
Samsung 28-inch 4K monitor: was £249.99, now £199 at Amazon (save £50) (opens in new tab)
A stunning 4K monitor in a desk-friendly size, this Samsung display will be game-changing to your home office setup.
Huawei Display 23.8 Inch FHD Monitor: was £149.99, now £98.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
You don't need to spend hundreds to get a good-looking monitor for your desk. This Huawei 23.8-inch FHD screen is a good example of that. You can save a third on it if you buy it before the day's up.
Amazon Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals
Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system: was £249, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
If you're having problems with your Wi-Fi at home then you should invest in a mesh network. The eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system has had its price dropped by £100 for Prime Day, it promises to help expand your network and reduce weak spots.
Linksys Atlas Pro 6: was £179.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Linksys Atlas Pro 6 mesh network has the potential to stretch your home's broadband network to every corner, depending on how many you buy. Once set up, you'll be able to have up to 30 different devices connected per node.
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Best Buy (opens in new tab) – massive savings in the Black Friday in July event
- Dell.com (opens in new tab) – biggest sale of the summer on now
- eBay.com (opens in new tab) – big discounts on new and refurbished tech and appliances
- Home Depot (opens in new tab) – save on DIY tools, BBQs and home appliances
- HP (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off, for 72 hours only
- Lowes (opens in new tab) – big summer savings on home appliances
- Lenovo (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off PCs and top tech during Black Friday in July
- Microsoft (opens in new tab) – Surface deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg (opens in new tab) – 'fantastech' deals on a wide range of devices
- Nordstrom (opens in new tab) – big anniversary sale
- Target (opens in new tab) – 3 days of show-stopping savings with no membership fees
- Walmart (opens in new tab) – rollbacks and savings in every department
