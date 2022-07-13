Refresh your home office with these Prime Day deals

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Amazon Prime Day discounts stretch far and wide. You can make savings on everything and anything from dishwasher tablets to smartphones, from batteries to headphones, from paddling pools to holdalls.

Something you may not have considered is that some of the best Prime Day deals are actually on home office kit. No one wants to pay full price for something that's more of a need than a want so there's no better time than now to give your workspace a refresh.

I've pulled together this list of deals on keyboards, computer mice and Wi-Fi routers to help you work more efficiently but without having to spend a fortune.

Amazon Prime Day keyboard deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Keys Mini: was £99.99, now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A compact tenkeyless keyboard, the Logitech MX Keys Mini can easily be transported between home and the office. Thanks to the built-in battery, it can stay powered for up to 10 days (or 5 months if you switch the backlighting off).

(opens in new tab) Razer Huntsman V2: was £249.99, now £142.99 at Amazon (save £107) (opens in new tab)

If you're after something you can work on during the day and game on in the evening then this T3 5-star rated keyboard has had a huge price cut for Prime Day. It's one of our favourites so you won't be disappointed!

Amazon Prime Day computer mice deals

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse: was £39.99, now £24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse is simple and comfortable with smooth curvatures and a machined aluminium scroll wheel. It does exactly what you need a computer mouse to do!

(opens in new tab) Logitech MX Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse: was £79.99, now £25.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Logitech has knocked almost 70% off the price of this wireless mouse. You can choose to use it through Bluetooth or using the included USB receiver but either way, it'll be up and running with your PC or Mac within seconds.

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

(opens in new tab) Huawei Display 23.8 Inch FHD Monitor: was £149.99, now £98.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You don't need to spend hundreds to get a good-looking monitor for your desk. This Huawei 23.8-inch FHD screen is a good example of that. You can save a third on it if you buy it before the day's up.

Amazon Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system: was £249, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're having problems with your Wi-Fi at home then you should invest in a mesh network. The eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system has had its price dropped by £100 for Prime Day, it promises to help expand your network and reduce weak spots.

(opens in new tab) Linksys Atlas Pro 6: was £179.99, now £99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Linksys Atlas Pro 6 mesh network has the potential to stretch your home's broadband network to every corner, depending on how many you buy. Once set up, you'll be able to have up to 30 different devices connected per node.

