Razer Edge: Steam Deck rival finally hits UK shores

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I was growing up, handheld gaming used to be a bit restrictive, you either went for a Game Boy (or something really out there like a Tamagotchi) or you went without. Nowadays, that's definitely not the case.

Not only is there the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally but now Razer's effort, the Razer Edge, is finally landing outside of the US. Including select markets in Europe, Asia and the UK.

The Android-based handheld/tablet hybrid is designed for cloud gaming on services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now(as well as Android games of course). That means you can play the likes of Forza Horizon 4, Halo Infinite and Gears 5 on the go. They'll look good too with the Edge's 6.8-inch AMOLED display and 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Edge is powered by a Snapdragon G3x processor.

Although you can use an external controller, most will use the Razer Kishi V2 mobile controller included, which makes the Edge resemble a super-powered Switch. It doesn't quite match up to the ROG Ally or Steam Deck which both have 16GB of RAM compared to the Edge's 8GB offering (on the 5G variant).

(Image credit: Razer)

That's where the price comes in too. The Edge is set to launch at £449.99. That's less than the £699 ROG Ally but more than the entry-level Steam Deck. Personally, I like the increased storage of the Ally but if you can't swing the extra cost, It might ultimately be down to personal preference or how devoted you are to Steam.



With all of these handheld PC gaming machines, gamers will have to decide what will suit their lifestyle. If you are regularly on the go or just love not being tied down then they make great sense, but those looking for something to keep them from going outside should consider the PS5 and Xbox Series X which are similarly priced. If you really want the best of both worlds, there are always the best gaming laptops.