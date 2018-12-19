These Rapha bags let you carry your iPad or MacBook in style

Apple has partnered with Rapha to create a range of bags for carrying iPads and MacBooks (and maybe Android tablets and Windows laptops if you don't tell anyone).

Already well known for its stylish cycling clothing, the bags have that Rapha-esque look with their single stripes adorning the outside.

The collection includes a mini messenger bag which you can wear over the shoulder or strap to your bike, a convertible tote backpack, and a collection of MacBook and iPad sleeves. There's also an Accessories Organizer, which Apple says is for storing things like charging cables and camera lenses.

All the bags are water repellent and made of hard-wearing fabrics and come in three colourways: blue with pink accents, black with grey accents, and yellow with grey accents.

Prices are as follows:

Mini Messenger Bag: £100 / $130

Convertible Tote Backpack: £115 / $150

iPad sleeves: £50 / $65

MacBook sleeves: £55 / $70

Accessories Organizer: £50 / $60

To buy a bag, head over to Rapha.cc.