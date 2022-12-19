Rado Captain Cook gets a luxury limited edition for Christmas

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Everybody knows that Christmas is the season of parties, and I think I've found the perfect watch to impress this season.

We've always been big fans of Rado's Captain Cook range at T3 and now, for the first time ever, it's available in full ceramic (apart from the case back).

Inside, a brand-new automatic movement is sure to tease the heart of true watch enthusiasts with its finely sculpted, skeletonized features, exceptional precision and 80 hours of power reserve.

These workings were specially crafted for this Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition, with a production run of only 1962 units.

(Image credit: Rado)

The latest model in the Captain Cook range is a natural step forward in design, with a full-ceramic rotating bezel sporting a black, laser-etched ceramic insert with bright, bold numbers and markers in stylish relief.

The slightly smoky sapphire dial surface is nestled inside the matt-black high-tech ceramic case.

The hour and minute hands, with their broad, purposeful shapes and visibility in low-light thanks to plenty of Super-LumiNova, point to the history and origin of the Captain Cook range as an explorer's watch.

I love the blend of cutting-edge technology and luxury design.

(Image credit: Rado)

Inside, a three-hand, 25-jewel, R808 movement beats away. It exceeds standard accuracy test requirements from 3 to 5 positions thanks to its antimagnetic Nivachron hairspring.

The PVD-treated titanium case back features a black-tinted sapphire crystal window, allowing a glimpse into the movement's airy, open, horizontal platine design and its Côtes-de-Genève engraving, as well as the yellow-finished train bridge.

Every detail has been thought about, with the automatic movement's oscillating weight echoing the shape of the famous Rado anchor.

Beautifully rounding out the design is a matt-black bracelet in high-tech ceramic, with a titanium triple-fold clasp.

Want to impress at your next Christmas party? The Rado Captain Cook High-Tech Ceramic Limited Edition is available now priced at £4,295 (opens in new tab).