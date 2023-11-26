Quick! This Nintendo Switch with Zelda deal blows away Amazon's best price

You know the old saying about death and taxes? Well nothing is certain except death, taxes and paying full price for a Nintendo Switch. Wait hang on. We've just spotted a Cyber Monday deal on the console that blows other Switch 'offers' out of the water.

Right now on Very.co.uk, you can get a Nintendo Switch with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for £269. That's a £40 saving and much better than Amazon's own £294 offer. At that price, it's now even easier to make a child (or a big kid) very happy this Christmas. You'll have to act fast though as Very have listed it as "selling fast".

Nintendo Switch with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was £309 now £260 at Very

Save on Nintendo's top-rated console/handheld hybrid packaged with the latest Zelda adventure, one of the best games out there. It's not the OLED model but if you play on an OLED TV, it's a moot point. If you want to play the best games from the likes of Mario, Zelda and Pikmin, you'll need a Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a unique console, while it may not pack the raw power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, the ability to use it as both a handheld and console makes it something special.

This bundle includes Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom a fantastic game only available on Switch. Explore a huge open world with a host of unique powers and a true "if you see it, you can explore it" ethos. Nintendo makes some of the best games around and the only way you can play the likes of Zelda, Pikmin 4 and the newly released Mario Wonder is on the Switch. That's not even mentioning the sensation that is Mario Kart 8, one of the best multiplayer titles of all time (as long as you don't upset your friends too much).