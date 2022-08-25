PSVR 2: 5 things I'm most excited for

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

To my mind PSVR 2 looks set to be the PS5 accessory to buy upon release, with the radically upgraded virtual reality headset coming locked with awesome new hardware and great PSVR 2 games.

So I was thrilled to hear that the PSVR 2 now has an official launch window, with Sony confirming that it will hit store shelves in "early 2023".

That means PS5 gamers like me are now mere months away from being able to jump into high-fidelity virtual worlds. Naturally, my excitement has ratcheted up a notch and these are the things I am most excited about.



(Image credit: Sony)

Why I'm excited about PSVR 2

I'm a huge fan of the potential of virtual reality, and I have put my money where my mouth is: I've got the old school PSVR and a much more recent Oculus Quest. But for all my excitement the hardware hasn't been quite good enough, so for example the PSVR is a pain to connect and the display isn't quite crisp enough; and with the Oculus I'm not a huge fan of hardware that's ultimately owned by Facebook's parent company Meta. So for me PSVR 2 is the answer to virtually everything.

As a glasses wearer the lens adjustment dial and lenses that don't fog up will be really useful, and that single-cord, no-camera connection will make things much more tidy in my front room.

More ergonomic controllers will make games more immersive, and of course the vastly improved display – effectively strapping one of the best 4K TVs to your face with refresh rates up to 120Hz – is going to be a real game changer.

Playing games on the original PSVR feels like I'm watching them from behind half-closed Venetian blinds, and having spent a couple of years now gaming on big TVs with Xbox Series X and PS5 I want my games crisp and clear, not looking like they're on a CRT.

I'm also massively excited for the new direction Sony appears to be taking in term of releasing tie-in PSVR 2 gaming experiences, such as Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain.

Of course, the PSVR 2 isn't the only next-gen VR headset en route – but the imminent Apple AR/VR headset is going to be much more expensive, and while Oculus's Project Cambria won't be quite so pricey we're expecting something along the lines of $799 (around £640 / AU$1,125). Here's hoping supply shortages and currency fluctuations don't stop the PSVR 2 from being both available and affordable for those of us who really want one.