PS5 video: Heart-stopping PlayStation 5 console is simply stunning

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going to be a pixel-pushing powerhouse when it hits store shelves this winter holiday season, with the new console delivering a potent mix of next-gen hardware and epic new PS5 games to play. In terms of taking the fight to the already unveiled Xbox Series X, the PS5 is wading into battle with a stacked armoury.

Now, though, in this brand new PS5 video, we've just got our best look yet at just how beautiful the PlayStation 5 could be. Watch the video below to see the system in full:

The PS5 concept design here comes courtesy of VR4Player, which has posted a number of articles with included design videos reporting on the latest PlayStation 5 leaks and rumours. Each design has been interesting, but this latest one is the most beautiful yet. Chapeau VR4Player, chapeau!

The PS5 video, which opens with a voice over from Sony's Lead System Architect Mark Cerny (taken from the recent official "The Road to PS5" deep dive) then proceeds to show a wedge-shaped PlayStation 5 console that comes in white, black, red and (interestingly) metal colourways.

There are some lovely details in the design, too. As part of the console's two-tone aesthetic, there are strips of square, triangle, circle and cross PlayStation button patterns running over the machine, while the notable V-shape that was evident on the PS5 dev kit is also retained when the system is viewed top down.

What is particularly cool in terms of design features is that the PlayStation 5 also has a removal top plate, which underneath hides a turbine style cooling system (we think every gamer can get behind Sony kicking things up a notch in terms of cooling efficiency and noise) .

In terms of ports, the PS5 here is shown to come with a brace of HDMI ports, a digital optical port, as well as a network connector and selection of USB ports, too. These are joined at the rear of the console by a dedicated SSD bay, which allows upgrading of the drive.

We also get a look at some games that could run on the console, as well as how the new DualSense controller would pair with it. Lastly, we see how a next-gen PS VR headset that is wireless could look and the sorts of experiences it could offer.

Overall, we think this is a really well made concept design for the PlayStation 5. We like the fact that the shape of the system remains faithful to the PS5 dev kit, but does so while looking much, much better. Slim, stylish and laden with advanced features — it is the sort of package we'd bite our own arm off to grab.

Hopefully we will, finally, get to see the real PlayStation 5 console design up close soon, as this latest PS5 video has just whetted our appetite for the next-gen console even more.