PS5 restock: where to pick up a console this week

Update 2: EE PS5 stock went live on the morning of October 26th. The restock was only accessible for Pay Monthly customers that already have an existing account established with EE.

Anyone unsure whether they are eligible can head to our handy guide for more details. Outside of this, Argos is the next big retailer expected to drop stock.

Update: BT has sent out its latest batch of codes to consumers that have a Broadband account with the company. Head on over to BT's official website with your unique customer code to pick one up now.

For anyone else unsure of how to claim a code, we've created this handy guide to walk you through the steps. T3 received a code around 11:30AM this morning and most bundles were still available, even though the initial drop took place around 10AM. Make sure to check your email and spam if subscribed to the list.

Original Story: It's that time of the week once again where we look ahead to what retailers are likely to have PS5 restocks in the coming days. Last week was a busy one, and while we're expecting more drops to take place yet again, it's a little bit more of an unknown quantity this time around.

Last week PS5 console drops took place for GAME, Argos, AO, Very, ASDA, and ShopTo equaling plenty of opportunities to claim a console. Of course, with Black Friday now on the horizon, the competition is only going to heat up even further. So naturally, you'll want one bought and delivered before all of that chaos kicks off.

First up let's look at the juggernaut that is Amazon . Restock patterns (as disclosed by the reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account) suggested a drop on October 20th, which clearly didn't happen. The last restock took place on September 29th, so that's why more fuel has been added to the fire that Amazon's shipment must be imminent and could drop at any time. Typically stock goes live on either a Tuesday or Wednesday.

John Lewis was another retailer that had a shipment of PS5 consoles confirmed to be arriving around October 15h. A handful of users across social media claimed a "silent drop" went live at around 7AM BST on October 19th, however, we couldn't verify this. With that, it's worth still keeping an eye out.

Could it be four for four with GAME ? The video games retailer had a huge restock on October 21st, making it the third week in a row it had new stock in. These were everything from disc and digital consoles to bundles. As the UK's biggest video game retailer, it's a safe bet that more are on the way.

Finally, let's look at Smyths Toys that last took pre-orders on October 5th. These orders were fulfilled on October 20th, so we could see the store (both online and physical) having more consoles in stock in the coming days. Drop by your local and you might get lucky.