Loved the Fallout Prime Video show? Get Xbox Game Pass

So after waiting years for a TV adaptation of the Fallout franchise, it finally arrived last week, and it's a blast in the best possible way. But I forgot to savour it and I've watched all eight episodes already. Luckily, there are plenty of other ways to get your fix of adventures in The Wasteland.

Excitingly, Fallout 4 is set to receive a free next-gen update this month (April 25th) but right now there is a mighty sale on everything Fallout in the PlayStation Store. You can pick up Fallout 4 (in time for the upgrade) for just £3.99/$4.99 and the MMO title Fallout 76 is just £6.99/$7.99. Both are also included in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on the Extra tier.

It's even better for Xbox and PC owners as Bethesda was recently acquired by Microsoft it makes sense for the franchise to be on Xbox Game Pass and that is indeed the case. All of the titles are included in the subscription service, which means Fallout 1-4, New Vegas and 76 are all playable in one place. If you've put any points into intelligence you'll know that's a good deal. That's not even mentioning the hundreds of other games on the service.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

If that still doesn't help then there's still another way to play the games without having to fork over all of your caps, and if you've been watching the show then it's guaranteed to include you. Amazon Prime subscribers can claim Fallout 76 as part of Amazon Prime Gaming's April line-up while Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas are both available on the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service.

If you've not played any of these games before then you've probably been living in a vault. I'd personally start Fallout 4 as it is set to receive that next-gen update and it also has a lot of similarities to the TV show, including a very lovable (and feisty) German Shepard. If you find yourself loving it then you should consider buying the Game of the Year Edition too (currently 75% off on Game Pass) with all of the DLC, including the excellent Far Harbor and Nuka World expansions.

