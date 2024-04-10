The best new Star Wars story won't be released on Disney+ or any streaming service

Quick Summary Star Wars Outlaws will be released on console and PC on 30 August this year and a new trailer shows how faithful to the cinematic universe it'll be. Familiar characters and settings will appear in the game, along with a new protaganist that could become as equally popular.

Ubisoft has dropped a bombastic new trailer for its open-world Star Wars game and it could well feature the best original Star Wars story since The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Star Wars Outlaws will arrive on 30 August 2024, for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC and Amazon Luna, and looks like it'll tell a fairly swashbuckling tale set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

That timeline is made clear in the trailer thanks to a couple of very recognisable character cameos – Han Solo appears at one point, frozen in carbonite in Jabba the Hutt's palace, with the big sluggy slimeball also showing up later.

Jabba being a character that we'll dice with makes a lot of sense since he's a boss of the criminal underworld, and we'll be playing as a small-time hustler trying to make it big.

A new Star Wars Outlaws trailer

The trailer shows off plenty more besides, including setting up what looks like a new criminal syndicate that we'll be either working under or around at various points.

The game is set to take us to a range of locations, too, with various planets glimpsed in the trailer including the inescapable pull of Tatooine, which has a canny knack of appearing in almost every bit of Star Wars media.

Its main character is Kay Vess, accompanied by her newt-like accomplice Nix, and there will seemingly be a focus on both light stealth and action, with some explosive set-pieces breaking things up.

Because this is a Ubisoft game, you can also expect some classic exploration featuring (almost certainly) towers to reveal sections of the map.

We also know that you'll have at least one way around each planet more quickly - Vess has a nifty-looking speeder bike to go with her ship.

Star Wars Outlaws pricing revealed

Ubisoft also confirmed both the pricing of the game (£70 or $70, as you'd expect) and the fact that it will get two DLCs after its launch, without a timeline being set for those yet.

Some observers have been a little surprised by the price of the most expensive edition Ubisoft is selling, though, which comes in at a pretty chunky £120 or $130, bundling in the season pass, a digital art book and a few extras including three days of early access.