Xbox Game Pass could be getting a Call of Duty care package very soon – I can't wait

Say what you like about Call of Duty but for me, the franchise is the purest hit of nostalgia I can get. Playing the most recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5, I was enamoured with the fact that all of the maps were ripped straight from my childhood (When I was of legal age to play of course).

Playing titles such as Call of Duty: World at War, Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops was a massive part of my teenage years. I always looked forward to throwing my school bag down, putting on my gaming headset and shooting (literally) the breeze with my friends. It looks like I could be about to revisit that all over again on Xbox Game Pass.

When Microsoft acquired Activision Blizzard there was plenty of talk of the shooter series going Xbox only. That isn't going to happen but one perk to playing on Xbox (and PC) could be access to a major backlog of older instalments on Xbox Game Pass.

At least, that's according to the reputable Tom Warren of Insider Gaming who claims that in June the next game in the series (believed to be Call of Duty: Gulf War) will be revealed alongside "an announcement on its back catalogue of games."

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

To me, this sounds either like a repackaged anthology of older titles in the series, or more likely, their arrival on Game Pass. That raises a couple of questions in my mind. Which games will arrive on the service, and which features will they have? The single-player campaign modes are an easy inclusion, but if several titles arrive with online multiplayer support then it could split the player base up considerably and make matchmaking tricky.

As for which games, it makes sense to pick the most revered games in the history of Call of Duty. Very few people are begging to revisit Call of Duty: Ghosts. I think World at War is a given, as is the original Modern Warfare 2 and probably Black Ops 2. Controversially I'd also like to see one of the more futuristic titles return, probably Advanced Warfare as it offered a much faster pace than traditional COD that scratched an itch similar to Titanfall.

Today's best Microsoft Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals $14.54 View $16.99 View $16.99 View Show More Deals