PS5 restock: where to buy a PlayStation 5 in the UK this week

The PlayStation 5 has now celebrated its one-year anniversary and during its first 12 months on the market, it's managed to achieve some remarkable success. Whether that be through some of the wonderful games available – Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, etcetera – or simply the incredible 13 million-plus sales it has garnered.

Although, obtaining one of the Sony next-gen machines has been anything but successful for many, with chances still very limited. Well, I'm here to fill you in on the latest opportunities across the web and the many physical stores across the country, so you can hopefully take one home in time for the holidays.

As always, to be in with the best chance of receiving that sweet confirmation message, make sure to follow our handy tips guide , follow the best stock trackers across social media ( PS5 Stock UK ), as well as registering your details on any retailer sites ahead of time. Oh, and for the love of Shuhei – go for bundles. Standard disc PS5 consoles sell out instantaneously and we can't stand any more heartbreak.

Okay, now onto the days ahead. After being delayed last week, our best bet is once again Argos. The retailer received several stock shipments all throughout the first week of November but a sale date was internally delayed for some unknown reason. With that, stop by your local physical Argos store to see if the stock has arrived but has not been posted online yet. We've seen it work in the past. Either way, this is set to be a fantastic opportunity.

Check PS5 stock at Argos now

GAME went live with five stock drops for five consecutive weeks over October/November. That's unfortunately why the retailer is likely not to have restocked this week, potentially holding on for the actual week of Black Friday. Instead, I'd say keep an eye on John Lewis. The store receives reasonably regular shipments and last went live on October 19th through a "silent" stock drop in the very early morning. It feels time for another.

Check PS5 stock at John Lewis now

My third pick of the week would be Amazon, which again is starting to feel a little overdue. The last two stock drops went live on October 27th and September 29th. The difference this time, however, is that we're going into Black Friday and it's hard to imagine the world's biggest retailer not requesting PS5 stock in its droves for the occasion. Be aware, you must be an Amazon Prime member to make any PS5 purchase.

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now