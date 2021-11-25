PS5 restock: PlayStation Direct stock now live and open to public

Sony has gone live with its latest supply of PS5 stock as scheduled. Anyone looking for a console should head to the PlayStation Direct store right this second to grab one. These normally sell out fast, so don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

This is the third drop from Sony this week, following two further drops last on November 19th and November 15th. This is an amazing sign for consumers that the Japanese games maker will have a good deal of consoles up for sales over the Black Friday week.

Sony operates a system where you can sign up for exclusive invitations to purchase the console via its store, which recently expanded to Europe. The stock went live at around 8AM BST this morning to those invited but has now opened up to the public, so no invite is needed.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to queues of around 34,000. However, this quickly depleted to a 26-minute wait time for us, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.