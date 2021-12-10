PS5 restock: here's why I'm checking Argos today

The hunt for a PlayStation 5 continues. Unlike most days, though, this day could be just ve the very day you've been waiting for, as it holds a fantastic opportunity to bag a console in time for Christmas. Why today in particular? Well, because Argos is highly likely to go live with its next big batch of stock.

Check PS5 stock for Argos now

Argos stores across the country have been receiving shipments of stock over the past few days, all building up to an inevitable restock. It's expected that whenever this restock does go live that it will offer up both disc and digital PS5 consoles. Next to GAME and ShopTo, Argos is arguably the best place on the market to secure one, so this won't be one to miss.

News of an Argos restock first made its way to the web courtesy of PS5 Stock UK account earlier this week, and today is seen as the most viable date from our experience and if previous patterns/trends are to be believed.

The last restock for Argos took place on November 18th, bringing about the store's biggest stock drop since the PS5 launched. We saw countless people find success by visiting their local stores and walking away with the console in hand. A beautiful sight to be sure, after the constant disappointment that many endured over the last 13 months.

If we give you one major tip for today, it's please drop by your local Argos store. Sometimes these drops are unannounced, so there's the chance they might have the consoles ready to go but not advertising them online yet. That said, it's still worth checking in what stores are local to you and whether a restock has happened yet.