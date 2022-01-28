PS5 restock: Currys stock live now with Ratchet & Clank

Currys has gone live with its first batch of PlayStation 5 stock for 2022. Head on over to the Currys website to get a console now. Plenty of bundles up for grabs!

Check PS5 stock at Currys now

This is the first major restock from Currys since just before Christmas (December 22), with both disc and digital PS5 consoles available via various bundles. The best news is that the majority of them come with the excellent Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a game of the year contender for 2021.

Aside from this, bundles feature additional DualSense controllers, headsets and SSDs to expand the system's memory. If issues persist on the website, we recommend trying to make the purchase through the retailer's mobile app.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which just launched today. There's also Horizon Forbidden West, the next big blockbuster from Sony due to launch in February.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Alternatively, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, make sure to check out the official T3 Xbox Series X tracker, or even our very own Nintendo Switch OLED tracker for the latest stock details.