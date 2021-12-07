PS5 restock: Currys has PS5 stock now – grab a console for Christmas

Currys has gone live with PS5 stock today. Make your way over to the Currys website to pick one up now. This is a digital-only bundle drop, so no disc consoles are available.

Check PS5 stock at Currys now

The tech retailer has not gone live for a good month, usually working off a codes system where customers could sign up and then be invited to purchase a console. Not this time, though! These digital PS5 consoles are available to anyone with delivery expected before Christmas.

It's a crazy day for drops with not only Currys going live with PS5 stock but also Studio and Very. It's a Christmas miracle! Well worth checking out all these retailers in case any is left. Thankfully, Sony does seem to be doing its best to make sure consumer demand is met for the holidays.

Anyone that picks up a new PlayStation 5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times are pretty great at the minute, however, can go up to 30 minutes or more from our experience, so patience and persistence are key. It might be worth trying the Currys mobile app too, as we've seen success through them in the past. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.