GAME PS5 restock now live! Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo bundles available

(Image credit: Sony | GAME)
Robert Jones
By
published

GAME's latest PS5 restock is now available, with disc and digital consoles on sale as well as console, game and accessory bundles.

The PS5 consoles and bundles are available to order now for a release date of 25 March, 2022, which is about a week and a half away right now.

We're seeing some volatility in terms of which products are being shown as available from minute to minute. The best bet to secure a console seems to be opting for a bundle, with T3.com consistently able to add them to cart and carry through to checkout. The same cannot be said for the console only package, or some of the smaller bundles.

PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital consoles can be bought on there own, however, some of the most attractive packages actually look like the bundles, which include a console, extra controller (in the neat red colourway), and top new games like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon: Forbidden West.

PS5 restock at GAME

A selection of the PS5 console bundles available right now at GAME.

(Image credit: GAME)

This GAME PS5 restock already looks like this week's best chance of bagging a PS5 console. We've seen EE offer PS5 consoles to its customers recently, although you of course have to be an EE customer for that, while Very and Smyths have also dropped consoles but not in massive numbers.

This GAME PS5 restock therefore looks like our best bet this week to bag a console. GAME stocks tend to last a decent amount of time before running out, however, we'd advise those interested to get moving ASAP as the retailer runs a queuing system and it is best to get in it early.

Robert Jones

Deputy Editor for T3.com, Rob has been writing about computing, gaming, mobile, home entertainment technology and more for over 15 years. You can find Rob's work in magazines, bookazines and online, as well as on podcasts and videos, too. Outside of his work Rob is passionate about motorbikes, skiing/snowboarding and team sports, with football and cricket two favourites. Feel free to contact him with any related products, events, and announcements.

