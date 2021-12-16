PS5 restock: Argos set for another disc console restock this week, here are the details

Another opportunity to purchase a PlayStation 5 has unexpectedly come about. This time it's Argos that's in the hot seat, with the retailer expected to offer one final chance to claim a console – just in time for the Christmas break.

Argos is now set to go live with one final restock later this week, following its most recent drop on December 10th. If true, this will be the first time in months since Argos has had two consecutive restocks, but makes sense considering it's the busiest time of the year for shoppers. Not to mention, Sony has been going out of its way to make sure consumer demand is met.

According to the always reliable and rarely wrong PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, Argos will go live both in-store and online (click and collect) on December 17th (Friday). Starting from 8AM UK time, it will be a disc-only drop with consumers able to walk away with a console the very same day. How about that.

📰 Exclusive: Possible PlayStation 5 Restock For Argos🛍️ Argos🗓️ Friday, 17/12⏰ 8am GMT🚚 Click & Collect🗞️ Online & In-Store
#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/wUFJKBg6xzDecember 15, 2021 See more

Okay, tips for succeeding. Naturally, make sure you are up bright and early to be ready ahead of time. Imagine sleeping in and missing this one – nightmare. From our experience, heading to the store in person more often than not results in a positive outcome. Argos doesn't have the best of online systems either, and you have to attend in person regardless to pick up the console, so why not just get ahead of the curve?

Outside of that, there's little advice when it comes to buying in person. If your local store runs out, you can check the Argos Store Locator to see if anywhere else near has stock. Hey, if you want to drive from London to Scotland for a PS5 you certainly have my respect. Most importantly, be safe, wear a mask, respect your fellow customers and (hopefully) everyone walks away happy with a console.