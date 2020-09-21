Best PS5 pre-order deals: PlayStation 5 pre-orders guide

PS5 pre-orders are now live, having begun on 17 September, 2020, and right here is T3's authoritative, updated every 15 minutes PlayStation 5 pre-order guide.

Sony's next-gen console costs $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and is releasing on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

The race to pre-order a PlayStation 5 has been an intense one so far. Retailers have been jumping in and out of stock, with pages 404'ing and some retailers even running out of stock almost instantly.

Right now, as we enter week two of PS5 pre-orders, retailers are currently scrambling to secure more stock, which could go live at any time over the next few days / hours.

As with any major console launch, these sorts of issues were to be expected, and with that comes the good news.

If you missed your chance to pre-order a PlayStation 5 in the first week, then don't worry – expect most of these retailers to have PS5 pre-orders back in stock in the coming days.

We're now heading into the second week of PS5 pre-orders and, from what we're hearing, new stock is set to hit US and UK retailers from Sony's manufacturing facilities shortly. The second tranche of PS5 consoles does appear to be incoming, so gamers without a system need to stay switched on as these will likely sell out just as fast when they go live.

This won't be the last shot at grabbing a PS5 pre-order, mind, with further allotments released right up till launch, so if you're patient enough and stay deals-ready, it'll save you quite a bit instead of jumping straight to eBay, where scalpers have already started listing consoles with eye-watering mark-ups.

As such, be sure to keep an eye on our PS5 pre-order guide here, which get's updated every 15 minutes, and we'll list the very best retailers to lock-in a PlayStation 5 pre-order with, as well as which retailers currently have their orders open and consoles in stock. Simply use the nearby menu to browse the retailers in your region.

PS5 pre-orders in stock now – checked every 15 minutes

Right now it is unconfirmed exactly when retailers will start going live with their second tranche of PS5 pre-orders, but from what we've seen so far different stores are going live at different times. Amazon US may go live with a second allotment of PS5 consoles at a different time than Amazon UK, for example.

So we advise you to check in regularly. Missing out on the first few tranches of pre-orders could be very costly in terms of when you finally get your system, so shop fast and smart.

We're not going to lie to you, PS5 pre-orders are currently a bit of a mess, with different retailers launching at different times, having stock available but their website can't handle the demand, or selling out only to then have more stock available minutes later.

It's a fight right now to get a PS5 pre-order, but the key seems to be perseverance and being prepared, so get the knowledge now of where you need to be looking, and then stick to the task throughout the next week or two.

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

Argos

PS5 pre-orders went live at Argos on Friday September 18th, which was a day later than most retailers. This initial tranche of consoles has now sold out, though, but the retailer says it is currently striving to get more systems, so we advise checking in regularly throughout this second week of pre-orders.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection may be having some technical difficulties, as their PS5 Pre-order page is currently 404'ing. The Game Collection had the PS5 up for pre-order for £449.95, but it has now already sold out of its first wave. PS5 games and accessories are still available for pre-order, though, right now.



UPDATE: The Game Collection is currently out of stock on PS5 pre-orders. Check back soon!View Deal

AO.com

AO.com is officially sold out of stock on PS5 pre-orders as of earlier this morning, but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon". We think it is worth checking back in every day this week, as AO will likely drop a second allotment of consoles imminently.View Deal

Very

Very's first allotment of PS5 pre-orders sold out almost instantaneously last week, and now isn't even listing the console on its website. PS5 games remain up for pre-order, though. We've not heard anything from Very regarding second stock, although it shouldn't be written off. Down the list for sure, then, but worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out, but expect Amazon to have more PlayStation 5 console pre-orders in stock over the new week. Check back on Amazon's PS5 pre-order page often. Amazon does have the PlayStation 5 HD Camera available to pre-order, though, as well as the DualSense controller. The media remote and Pulse 3D gaming headset have sold out mind. Amazon is one of the world's biggest retailers, and its first allotment of pre-orders lasted longest in week one, so definitely consider them for week two.View Deal

Currys

Currys' PS5 pre-orders have officially sold out, but check back over week two for its second allotment. More pre-order units will be available soon! Right now the store is simply asking people to check back in soon as they are "working tirelessly to secure more stock". Absolutely worth keeping and eye on.View Deal

John Lewis

An outside choice no doubt for many gamers to lock-in their PS5 pre-order, but actually due to John Lewis' astonishingly good customer service and best-in-class free two-year guarantee, it could be a great place to secure a system. Right now John Lewis is sold out of PS5 pre-orders. We advise checking back over the coming days for the second wave of PS5 pre-orders will be in stock soon.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Enough said.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 pre-orders now, and neither the full-fat system or Digital Edition can be secured. The retailer is still taking pre-orders for PS5 games and accessories, though. Most games are at cheapest prices, too, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for just £47.85.View Deal

GAME

GAME got hit hard and fast when PS5 pre-orders opened, and now offers neither system, but you can register and sign-up for email notifications from GAME as soon as PS5 pre-orders are back in stock. It's GAME guys, so YES there will be more stock, but right now we're heard nothing in the rumor mill as to when.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Amazon US

So far, Amazon US still hasn't opened up their PS5 pre-orders but following Amazon UK's PlayStation 5 pre-order page going live, expect it to go live in the next few hours. We'll keep checking and update our guide as soon as Amazon PS5 pre-orders go live.



UPDATE: Unfortunately, Amazon PS5 pre-orders may have sold out quicker than anticipated. Amazon is currently out of all PS5 pre-order options, but check back in the next few days for a second chance!View Deal

GameStop

GameStop pre-orders have opened and the first wave of systems has sold out. No word yet on when the second batch is being released. Keep an eye out on our stock tracker at the top of this page, or click through directly to GameStop and refresh like Road Runner.



UPDATE: As of today, GameStop is out of all PS5 pre-order options. They'll receive more stock soon, so check back in the next few days!View Deal

Target

Target's PS5 pre-orders are now open but, unfortunately, they have already sold out of their first allotment. Will the retailer get more? Chances are good but right now the store simply invites people to check back in at a later date.



UPDATE: Target is currently sold out on PS5 pre-orders, but you can sign up and add it to your registry for PS5 pre-order notifications.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy has the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition and and PS5 bundle package currently listed up on its website. Pricing starts at $399 and stretches up to $534.98. Games and accessories are also listed. Currently listed as "Coming Soon", but we expect these to go live imminently.



UPDATE: Best Buy is currently out of stock of all PS5 pre-order options. Check back in the next few days!View Deal

Walmart

Walmart PS5 pre-orders are live but the consoles are moving quickly. If you catch them, you can also pre-order the DualSense 5 controller as well as 4 launch games including Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demons Souls, Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.



UPDATE: Walmart is officially out of stock on all PS5 pre-order options. More stock should be available soon.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Amazon AU (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT)

Amazon's AU pre-order page for the regular edition is live, with a AU$749 price and (at the time of publication) a launch-day shipping date. Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5, but it's now opened up Digital Edition orders, so if you're keen on the cheaper $599 model you'll want get a wriggle on and hit up this page.View Deal

Sony Store Australia (BOTH MODELS NOW SOLD OUT) The official store for Sony Australia has both the regular PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition now available. There's a limit of one per customer, and at the time of writing you could still order and receive a console for the launch on November 12 - although stock is likely to sell quickly, so be sure to double-check if that's important to you.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi (SOLD OUT)

JB Hi-Fi's PlayStation 5 preorder pages are up for both models, with both requiring a deposit of AU$50. It's worth noting that JB has a big red disclaimer that states "your pre-order does not guarantee availability on the day of release", so if you're looking for 100% certainty you may want to shop elsewhere.View Deal

Harvey Norman ("COMING BACK SOON")

Hardly Normals has gone live with its PS5 pre-orders, although the standard AU$749.95 model quickly sold out after being listed. At the time of writing, the Digital Edition is still available, but given how quickly its bigger sibling sold out when don't know how long that'll last.View Deal

EB Games (ORDER FOR SHIPPING IN 2021)

EB Games was quick to get its pre-order offers live, and it now seems to have sold out of its launch shipments of both the regular and Digital Edition consoles. You can still place an order, but there's no firm word on when it will ship other than "2020".View Deal

The Gamesmen (NOT YET LIVE - PRE-REGISTER)

The Gamesmen's website was down for us earlier today, likely due to overwhelming demand, but the popular gaming store hasn't actually opened up PS5 preorders yet. There's no official word on when that will happen, but you can sign up to be notified by email.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

The PS5 Digital Edition is also available to pre-order right now. The below stock checker automatically detects consoles being in stock every 15 minutes, so browse the retailers on offer an then move fast.

Today's best Sony Playstation 5 Digital Edition deals Sony PlayStation 5 Digital... Currys PC World £359 View PlayStation 5 Digital Edition very.co.uk £359.99 View Sony PlayStation 5 [PS5] -... eBay £599 View Amazon UK View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

PS5 pre-orders have now opened, starting 17 September, 2020.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Right now this isn't something that has been touched on yet by retailers, but we imagine similar options to those currently offered now, especially in light of the range of accessories on offer. Expect to see bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera.

On the software front, the PS5 is almost certainly going to be on offer with Sony's firs-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these might not all be available at launch.

And, remember, even if the Sony themselves don't launch any accessory or game bundles, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

PS5 pre-orders: where is Amazon's PS5 pre-order page in the US?

Update: It seems Amazon's PS5 pre-order page hasn't showed up to the party yet, indicating a possible issue with stock. If Amazon's PS5 pre-order page doesn't make it's appearance today, you can bet you'll see it in the coming days shortly after. Keep checking back hourly!

As of 12:00PM EST, Amazon's PS5 pre-order page has yet to go live. That doesn't mean Amazon PS5 pre-orders won't happen, but based off Amazon UK's PS5 pre-order page, expect the Amazon US PS5 pre-order page to go live soon.

We'll be checking back often for an update on this, and we'll let our readers know as soon as Amazon's PS5 pre-order page goes live.

PS5 pre-orders UK: Accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is now available to pre-order from Amazon on its own. It costs £59.99 and is in stock. Like with the console, its release date is November 19, 2020. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It is available to pre-order now for £49.99.

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be per-ordered now for £24.99.

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net, where it can be pre-ordered. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.