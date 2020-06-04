PS5 news: PlayStation 5's SSD was almost TOO fast, says Epic Games dev

PS5 is set to be seriously fast. With an SSD large enough to end loading times, lead system architect Mark Cerny boasted developers would be able to redefine how levels are designed, with no hidden "corridors" to disguise loading the next section of map and eliminating fast travel delays.

Even the way we boot up games will change, as we hop back and forth between titles like we do with shows on Netflix, jumping in an out of save games with lightning speed.

However, when creating the Unreal Engine 5 demonstration that rocked the gaming world (viewable in the video below), the PS5's lightning speed was almost TOO fast for Epic Games.

In a new interview with VG24/7, Epic's VP of Engineering, Nick Penwarden, said: “The PlayStation 5 provides a huge leap in both computing and graphics performance, but its storage architecture is also truly special.

“The ability to stream in content at extreme speeds enables developers to create denser and more detailed environments, changing how we think about streaming content. It’s so impactful that we’ve rewritten our core I/O subsystems for Unreal Engine with the PlayStation 5 in mind."

The above demo is not from a game that will be released: it is simply a technical demo designed to showcase the Unreal Engine 5's capabilities. Although Xbox Series X will pack its own impressive SSD, hearing the PS5 was so fast Epic Games had to rewrite its core system to take advantage of it is an exciting admission.

Because of this statement, there will be claims from PlayStation purists Unreal Engine 5 will work best on PS5, which will increase in volume once the Engine debuts in 2021. However, the Xbox Series X will more than compensate, with its 12 Teraflops outperforming the PS5's 10.4 Teraflops of power. Either way, it's the best look yet at what gameplay will look like once the next-gen consoles have settled in.

(Image credit: VR4Player.fr)

Thanks to a series of reveals, Xbox Series X also has a raft of features already announced, such as Smart Delivery, along with a whole host of games already revealed via livestream.

The PS5's own games livestream was due to be released today, but has been delayed as a result of the turmoil engulfing the United States.

Liked this?