PS5 wireless headphones with 34,000 5-star reviews cut to cheapest ever price

T3 knows a thing or two about the best PS5 gaming headphones, which is why we know that, one, SteelSeries is one of the world's absolute best gaming headset makers and, two, this discount on the Arctis 7P+ Wireless is one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

It's so good as it cuts the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ gaming headphones for PS5 down to the cheapest price it has ever been, with a 40 per cent Black Friday discount applied.

The Arctis 7P+ is a wireless gaming headset that delivers 2.4GHz lossless wireless audio, with a 40ft range, 30-hour battery life on one charge, 3D Audio, a steel frame, and retractable Discord-certified bi-directional ClearCast microphone.

Simply put, it's a great gaming headset, and now it's cheaper than ever before thanks to this offer – that's why we're highlighting it to gamers.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset: was £174.99 , now £104.99 at Amazon

This supremely stylish gaming headset from premium maker SteelSeries for PS5 is reduced down to its cheapest ever price right now in the Amazon Black Friday sale. Gamers love this headset, too, proving its immense quality, with over 34,000 verified buyers on Amazon giving Arctis headphones a perfect 5-star score.

T3 doesn't sell its readers out, ever. We only write about genuinely good deals on top products. That's why we used the independent price tracking tool camelcamelcamel (opens in new tab) to verify that this deal is officially the cheapest price the Arctis 7P+ has ever been, with the £104.99 price shown to have never been beaten.

Why consider the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ gaming headset for PS5

The biggest reason we'd point to for gamers to consider the Arctis 7P+ gaming headset as their next PS5 audio upgrade is the fact that, right now, Arctis headphones for both PS5 and Xbox have been bought over 34,000 times (opens in new tab) on Amazon by gamers who have proceeded to give them a maximum score of 5 stars.

That's 34,000 gamers who couldn't be happier with their purchase, a huge sign of the quality offered by the Arctis 7P+.

The other thing we'd point to is that the 7P+ is not just useable on PS5, too. This headset works on PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac and Android devices, too. It's an all-around upgrade for personal audio and music listening.

