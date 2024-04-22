PS Portal available again! Bag PlayStation's handheld now – but be quick

Having just updated T3's PS Portal Stock Tracker feature, there's some good news for UK gamers still looking for Sony's handheld – it's now back in stock for you to buy. An ideal partner to go with your PlayStation 5 console.

But be quick, as this rare stock doesn't like to hang around for long, as previous brief restocks have shown! Fortunately there are a number of places where you can consider buying the handheld from, giving you more choice.

I'm only sourcing from reputable UK retailers, however, so no scalper sites or eBay sources here, only legitimate retailers where you can buy outright or on contract, whichever most appeals.

PlayStation Direct The creator of the PlayStation Portal, the official source, so the most reputable place to go and buy the PS Portal. Stock is limited to one per customer, which is very fair, and you'll need your PlayStation account sign-in details handy in order to buy one. But buy you can, with Express Shipping free for arrival within one or two business days before 3pm. Good stuff!

EE Store EE customers can also buy a PS Portal bundle by adding it as a subscription cost to their monthly contract. It's also in stock right now, if that sounds appealing. The bundle includes data, two years of PlayStation Plus access, and the handheld itself. That's a £18/month package, so while it will cost more than an outright purchase, not everyone will have the upfront cash to do that. So this may be an enticing way to own.

Other retailers, such as Amazon, Game, Currys and Argos, currently don't have stock of the PS Portal from my searches. The only one that appears due to get stock is Very, with pre-orders available for a 10 May delivery date. So if PlayStation sells out in the meantime, there's your backup option.

The PS Portal has been on sale for almost exactly five months now, and of those five very few have shown new stock. I suspect there'll be a much greater supply load from the middle of May, but if you want to be quick-fast and get hold of the handheld right now then you're in luck today. Happy shopping!