PS Portal stock tracker: PlayStation Portal in stock now, here's where to buy

It's been five months since the PlayStation Portal launched – the handheld which allows you to take your PS5 gaming mobile, away from your TV – and it's proven to be a sure-fire hit. Indeed, it's been so popular that it's been sold out in many places for many months.

But today could be your lucky day, as the PS Portal is back in stock – so you can net one of Sony's handhelds. No one wants to grant a scalper or bot an inflated sum to own the PS Portal for yourself – and nobody wants to run the risk of buying from eBay either – so we're skipping around that minefield and scoping out PS Portal stock from the biggest UK retailers only.

While the PS Portal is still as scarce as PlayStation 5 consoles once were, you can still obtain the handheld. And worry not, for T3's PlayStation Portal restock tracker is regularly updated and we'll highlight the best places you can buy in the UK right now.

If you want to beat the queue when stock arrives, there are also a few extra steps worth considering – most notably, making an account across retailers' online accounts to save time on checkout. It can help to keep the handheld in your wishlist basket too, where available.

Where to buy PS Portal in the UK

PlayStation Direct The PlayStation Direct store is the official source – and it currently does have stock! It's limited to one item per customer, though, and you'll need your PlayStation account sign-in details to buy one.

EE Store EE Store (which is formerly the BT Shop) also sells the PS Portal. You'll need to have an account setup in advance though. At present EE is offering a different way to purchase: you can add Portal 'bundles' to your EE account, at £18/month, including PlayStation Plus. The total runs to more than you'd pay outright, as it's over a two-year contract, but that breakdown in small payments may appeal to certain customers.

Very Very is a great UK retailer that you might not think to go to first. But you should, as there's a pre-order available here! If you want the PS Portal delivered for 10 May 2024 then you can sign-up in advance. It's a small delay to wait, but Very knows that stock is incoming...

Amazon The other most likely retailer to receive a lot of PS Portal stock is going to be Amazon. While you could briefly order the Portal that stock refresh was quickly allocated! So if Amazon is your go-to then be ready.

GAME Game, as the name suggests, is a premier source for gaming hardware such as this. While there's no stock online, the retailer's advice is to seek out stock in-store.

Currys Another reputable source, Currys has some great PS5 deals on at the moment. However, the PS Portal is currently not in stock.

Argos With both online and in-store locations (usually attached to Sainsbury's) Argos has a lot of potential. At present, however, there is no PS Portal stock available.

Smyths Toys Another retailer with both stores and online presence. However, there's no PS Portal stock available right now.