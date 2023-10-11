PS Plus tipped to get 3 big Metacritic hits for free

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are in for a treat this month, if the leaked list of games coming to the catalogue for PS4 and PlayStation 5 turns out to be true.

Renowned industry leaker billbil-kun has revealed eight games that he claims are coming to the service soon, with three of them being highly regarded on Metacritic.

He reports on Dealabs that the PS Plus library will get Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Alien Isolation, and Elite Dangerous – each of which have great Metacritic scores from reviewers, players, and/or both.

He adds that Gotham Knights is also coming to the platform, along with Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Gungrave GORE, Far: CHanging Tides, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes.

Another unconfirmed title that's been heavily rumoured for inclusion is The Last of Us Part 2, but that's only based on a picture banner that's been spotted for now.

Billbil-kun claims that the new games will be available for subscribers of the top two PS Plus tiers to download from 17 October. It is thought that full confirmation on the newly added line-up will come from Sony later today.

It tends to add around 10 -15 games each month (and removes some from the list) so there could be some additional surprises on their way too.

How much is PS Plus and what do you get?

To be able to access the expanding library of downloadable games, you need to be a member of either the PS Plus Extra or Premium tiers. There is also a PS Plus Essential tier, but that simply enables multiplayer online play, game discounts, and a few free games every 30 days (although that does include The Callisto Protocol this month).

A PS Plus Extra subscription costs £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 in the US and includes the same benefits as Essential membership, while also giving access to the main game library of 300+ titles to download and play.

Step the plan up a little and you get PS Plus Premium. This costs a little more, at £13.49 / $17.99 a month, but adds cloud streaming and another games library of classic and retro titles.