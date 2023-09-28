PS Plus getting super-scary sci-fi stunner across all tiers for free

Big name, recent game coming for all PS Plus Essential, Extra and Premium subscribers

The Callisto Protocol
(Image credit: Krafton)
published

PS Plus members are in for a treat in October. Sony has announced the three games that'll be available at no extra cost across all tiers and they include a sci-fi survival horror that we've been waiting to play for ages.

Rarely available in the game sales over the summer, The Callisto Protocol will now be offered to all PlayStation Plus Extra, Essential and Premium subscribers for nothing.

It will be joined by Farming Simulator 22, so you can also don a pair of virtual wellies and invoke your inner Jeremy Clarkson, and the excellent isometric action RPG, Weird West.

All three games will be available for both PlayStation 5 and PS4 from Tuesday 3 October 2023.

You should also quickly redeem the current batch of PS Plus games if you haven't already. Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition and Generation Zero will only be available until end of play on Monday 2 October.

What is The Callisto Protocol?

The Callisto Protocol is a science-fiction survival horror very much in the mould of the Dead Space series. Indeed, it was directed by Glen Schofield, the creator of EA's hugely-successful trilogy.

It was released before the next-gen Dead Space remake hit the shelves and while it wasn't as critically well-received, it still presents a more than decent, creepy action adventure.

You play as Jacob Lee who must escape the Black Iron Prison sited on the Saturn moon of Callisto (hence the name). That's easier said than done, as inmates and staff have been infected by a mysterious disease and are set to tear you limb from limb.

Striking Distance Studio's game looks stunning throughout, with beautifully rendered characters and great motion capture of its cast. It is cinematic in its presentation and we dare you to turn the lights down or off entirely when you play.

How much is PS Plus?

PlayStation Plus comes in three tiers, all of which get access to the three or so monthly games that come at no extra cost. Once redeemed, members can download and play them as often as they like, as long as they continue to subscribe.

PS Plus Essential is the entry-level subscription tier and is necessary for multiplayer online play for thousands of games. It also gives you exclusive discounts on many titles, all for £6.99 / $9.99 per month.

PS Plus Extra costs £10.99 per month in the UK, $14.99 in the US. It also gives you access to a downloadable game library of more than 300 titles.

The highest tier is PS Plus Premium. It costs £13.49 / $17.99 a month, and adds cloud streaming and a second, classic games library to either download or stream.

