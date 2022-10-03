Prime Early Access deal offers Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, Amazon announced its second Prime Day sale (opens in new tab) called the Prime Early Access sale. In celebration of the sale which officially kicks off on 11th-12th October, Amazon is slashing its prices sitewide, especially on Amazon devices and subscriptions, like Amazon Music Unlimited.

Right now at Amazon, new subscribers can get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months. For a limited time only, Prime and non-Prime members can access 90 million songs and millions of podcast episodes on Amazon Music Unlimited, without paying a single penny for 3 months.

Amazon Music Unlimited users can listen to music and podcasts on demand, ad free and offline with unlimited skips. This is one of the best music app subscription deals (opens in new tab) on the market today, helping you save £29.97 over 3 months while enjoying millions of songs, albums, playlists and podcasts.

Available from 26th September to 13th October, you won’t pay for Amazon Music Unlimited until January 2023. You can cancel your subscription at any time but if you decide to keep Amazon Music Unlimited, you’ll pay £8.99 / $8.99 each month if you’re a Prime member or £9.99 / $9.99 if you don’t have a Prime account.

To view the Amazon Music Unlimited deal, click the link above or keep reading for all the details. While you can cancel Amazon Music Unlimited at any time without being charged, if you decide to keep your subscription, check out our guide on how to save money on Amazon Music Unlimited (opens in new tab).

For both Prime and non-Prime members, you can get Amazon Music Unlimited for free for 3 months in this Prime Day 2 / early Black Friday deal. Amazon Music Unlimited has access to millions of songs, playlists and podcasts, and you can skip and control your music hands-free with Alexa voice control. Deal ends 13th October 2022.

If you’re an Amazon or Alexa fan, there are also tons of early offers for you to take advantage of on Echo, Fire and Kindle devices. Right now, you can purchase an Echo Dot smart speaker or Fire tablet and sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited for free to use on your new device.