Prime Day deals: these Withings smart bathroom scale prices just got WAY lighter

One great thing about Amazon Prime Day is that you'll not only find cheap Apple watch deals and cheap Bose deals but also stuff like smart bathroom scale deals such as these ones from Withings. Many Withings scales have received a Prime Day price cut including the Withings Body Cardio, one of the best bathroom scales at the moment.
• Shop all the discounted Withings smart bathroom scales at Amazon, prices from £44.96
These Withings smart bathroom scales automatically synchronise with the Withings Health Mate app and support more than just one user profiles. the most advanced model, the Withings Body Cardio, can even monitor heart and cardiovascular health and even has a pregnancy tracker and baby mode too.
Withings Body Cardio | On sale for £87.06 | Was £129.95 | You save £42.88 at Amazon
Bathroom scales won't get much smarter than the Withings Body Cardio. Among other metrics, the Body Cardio tracks heart rate, BMI, fat, muscle mass and water percentage. As well as all that, this smart scale can track pregnancy weight gain and even monitor the baby's weight in the mother's body. Needless to say, all this data is an estimate at best but interesting data nevertheless.View Deal
Withings Body | On sale for £44.96 | Was £59.95 | you save £14.69 at Amazon
The Withings Body might be a bit simpler than the Body Cardio but it still tracks weight and BMI over time and feeds all data back into the Health Mate app automatically. The Health Mate app can be synchronised with Apple Health, Fitbit App, Google Fit and even MyFitnessPal so even if you have a Fitbit or Apple Watch, using the Withings Body will help you get a more holistic overview of how new diet or workout regimen affects your body.View Deal
