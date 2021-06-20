Prime Day deals deliver super-cheap iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini

Amazon Prime Day is here, and it's bringing great offers on products we didn't necessarily expect! Chief among them: the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. Among the best Prime Day deals this year are the lowest prices we've ever seen for these phones when bought outright.

They're both fantastic phones, bringing premium build quality and a host of flagship features. Our iPhone 12 review described it as "the ideal iPhone for most people, thanks to class-leading screen quality, high-quality cameras and great future-proofing (including 5G). But these features come at slightly high price compared to competitors."

Well good news! It's not such a high price with this deal. It's a great buy, in fact. Meanwhile the iPhone 12 mini already brought the exact same features but at a lower price (and a smaller, one-hand-friendly size), and now is even cheaper again. Our iPhone 12 mini review said: "It’s the perfect choice for compact phone lovers." And now it's perfect for bargain lovers too.

Apple iPhone 12 mini (64GB) | RRP: £699 | Now: £589 | Save: £110 (16%) at Amazon UK

You don't often see much discount on iPhones, let alone over £100! The iPhone 12 mini's 5.4-inch screen is so much smaller than what you get on basically any other phone, but it's still a high-end model in terms of specs: the camera quality is elite, it's faster than almost anything else (and has 5G to match), and the OLED HDR screen is pin-sharp and beautiful. We've linked to it in blue (the best colour), but you can choose other colours at the store page. 64GB not enough? The larger capacities are discounted too.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) | RRP: £799 | Now: £699 | Save: £100 (13%) at Amazon UK

For this price, the iPhone 12 is the slickest, best-performing phone you can get. It has the most powerful phone processor in the world, world-class cameras, a stunning 6,1-inch HDR OLED display, 5G, and it comes in gorgeous colours, including the fetching red we've linked to (but you can pick others when you click through). This is the cheapest 64GB model, but the larger capacity models are also on the deal, and again you can browse those when you look at the deal.View Deal

And while you're here and looking at Apple products, you might be interested to learn that the MacBook Air M1 and AirPods (2nd gen) are both at just about their lowest price ever. Or maybe you wouldn't – we'll leave them here, though, just in case.

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020), 256GB | RRP: £999 | Now: £898 | Save £101 (10%) at Amazon UK

Apple's ultrabook is simply fantastic, offering the speed of an elite pro machine in a handy, light package that's great for anyone. The Apple M1 processor has eight cores, and is paired with 8GB of RAM, plus Apple's own powerful graphics chip. It's a beast, yet somehow runs truly silently. This base version offers 256GB of storage, but the 512GB version is also discounted, to £1,099 (saving £150). You can choose that option at the same link.View Deal