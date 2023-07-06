Save up to 60% on Blink cameras and doorbells in these early Prime Day deals

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While Amazon's main Prime Day sales officially start on 11 July 2023, there are plenty of early bargains appearing on the retail site - including from Amazon itself.

The Amazon-owned Blink offers a stack of smart home security devices and often for affordable prices. Now many of them present even more value for money, as there's up to 60% off Blink devices in early Amazon UK Prime Day deals.

If you in the US, you can also find a great Blink deal here.

Blink Mini Camera: was £29.99 , now £17.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini camera is an ideal entry point for any smart home security set up. It is Alexa-enabled, offers 1080p video, and detects motion. You can see all the footage on a dedicated app or Echo Show device.

Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera: was £49.99 , now £28.99 at Amazon

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera uses the same Mini camera unit, but houses it on a controllable base. You can then remotely pan the camera around your room, even if you're not at home.

Blink Video Doorbell: was £59.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

The Blink Video Doorbell allows you to see visitors through its HD camera and talk to them, even when you're not at home. It's available in either white or black.

Blink Outdoor Camera + Floodlight: was £124.98 , now £59.99 at Amazon

The two-way bundle gives you a Blink Outdoor camera, plus a floodlight system that will illuminate the surroundings with 700 lumens of light if it detects motion.

Blink Outdoor 3-Camera System + Video Doorbell: was £274.99 , now £109.99 at Amazon

If you need to cover multiple outdoor zones around your home, this three camera bundle is a great way to do it - it even comes with a Blink Video Doorbell. You can have a whole HD smart security system for a lot less.

You have to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best prices on the Blink devices, but new subscribers can sign-up for free for 30-days and cancel at any time. So you can snag a bargain now and through Prime Day and then leave if you don't want to continue with the other benefits of Prime.

Why choose a Blink camera or video doorbell?

Blink is the alternative to the also Amazon-owned Ring security system and offers a lot of the same sort of devices, but generally at cheaper prices.

You can effectively set up an entire camera and communication system around your home for relatively little. It all connects to a dedicated smart home app and, in most cases, an Alexa-enabled video device. That way you can see what's happening in the garden, say, or who is at the door.

There are cameras for both inside (such as the Blink Mini) and out, so you can also be safe in the knowledge that your living room is equally protected.

There is a Blink subscription plan to save and share recordings in the cloud, although you can also add a Sync Module 2 to save them onto a USB drive locally.