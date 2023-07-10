Save a massive £85 on a Ring Video Doorbell and all-new Echo Pop

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Ring Video Doorbell is often something you can get with a big discount during Amazon Prime Day, not least because the company is owned by Amazon itself. And there are plenty of Ring deals available this year.

However, a particular early Prime Day deal caught our eye, because not only do you get a Video Doorbell at far less than its usual price, you also get one of Amazon's newest Echo smart speakers thrown in.

The Echo Pop was only released in spring this year, yet you can now get one, plus the doorbell, for just £59.99. That's a mammoth 59% off for the bundle.

Considering the doorbell usually costs £99.99 on its own, that's a jaw-dropping deal.

Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop: was £144.98 , now £59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is capable of streaming and recording 1080p video of visitors and/or intruders, with intelligent motion detection. You also get one of the all-new Echo Pop speakers, with is Alexa and Bluetooth-enabled, while being small enough to be placed almost anywhere.

Why is this such a good deal?

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is Ring's entry-level device. It comes with a rechargeable battery, 1080p video streaming (and recording when subscribed to a Ring Protect Plan), and control through the dedicated, free iOS and Android app.

You can also connect Alexa-enabled devices to the doorbell, which is where the Echo Pop comes in.

The Amazon Echo Pop was only launched in May this year. It has a new, smaller form factor to the Echo Dot, but still works as a full-fledged Alexa-enabled speaker.

You also get Bluetooth connectivity, so can play music through it from a compatible source, or just ask it to play tracks from one of many streaming services using your voice.

The Echo Pop has a single driver but can fill a room with sound, but thanks to its small size, it can pretty much be placed anywhere - in sight or hidden.

And, considering it usually costs £44.99, you can see just how good the above deal is.

One word of warning though, the deal only runs through today and 11 July 2023 - it ends in two days - so you'll need to be quick. You will also need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the unbeatable price.