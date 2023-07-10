Save a massive £85 on a Ring Video Doorbell and all-new Echo Pop

Early Prime Day deal gives almost 60% off the latest Echo and a smart doorbell bundle

Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop with T3 deal logo
(Image credit: Amazon)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

The Ring Video Doorbell is often something you can get with a big discount during Amazon Prime Day, not least because the company is owned by Amazon itself. And there are plenty of Ring deals available this year.

However, a particular early Prime Day deal caught our eye, because not only do you get a Video Doorbell at far less than its usual price, you also get one of Amazon's newest Echo smart speakers thrown in.

The Echo Pop was only released in spring this year, yet you can now get one, plus the doorbell, for just £59.99. That's a mammoth 59% off for the bundle.

Considering the doorbell usually costs £99.99 on its own, that's a jaw-dropping deal.

Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop:  was £144.98

Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Pop: was £144.98, now £59.99 at Amazon
The Ring Video Doorbell is capable of streaming and recording 1080p video of visitors and/or intruders, with intelligent motion detection. You also get one of the all-new Echo Pop speakers, with is Alexa and Bluetooth-enabled, while being small enough to be placed almost anywhere.

View Deal

Why is this such a good deal?

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is Ring's entry-level device. It comes with a rechargeable battery, 1080p video streaming (and recording when subscribed to a Ring Protect Plan), and control through the dedicated, free iOS and Android app.

You can also connect Alexa-enabled devices to the doorbell, which is where the Echo Pop comes in.

The Amazon Echo Pop was only launched in May this year. It has a new, smaller form factor to the Echo Dot, but still works as a full-fledged Alexa-enabled speaker.

You also get Bluetooth connectivity, so can play music through it from a compatible source, or just ask it to play tracks from one of many streaming services using your voice.

The Echo Pop has a single driver but can fill a room with sound, but thanks to its small size, it can pretty much be placed anywhere - in sight or hidden.

And, considering it usually costs £44.99, you can see just how good the above deal is.

One word of warning though, the deal only runs through today and 11 July 2023 - it ends in two days - so you'll need to be quick. You will also need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the unbeatable price.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

You’ll often find him playing FIFA Ultimate Team, especially at weekends competing in FUT Champs, and he’s a massive football nut generally. Oh, and he just so happens to have a comic book and action figure collection that no longer fits into his garden office/man cave.

