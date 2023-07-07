Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus gets £60 off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It looks like we won't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to get some of the best deals, they're already appearing on the retailer's site.

There are huge discounts on Ring Video Doorbells, the Alarm system, and its cameras already - as part of Amazon's "Early Access" deals that are live now for Prime members.

There's more than 50% off Ring devices, so check them out.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus: was £159.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

One of the newer doorbells to be added to the Ring range, the Battery Video Doorbell Plus is unique as it offers head-to-toe view, which means its HD camera has a wider vertical view as well as horizontal. This allows you to also see packages on your doorstep.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen): was £99.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

£40 off the second generation Ring Video Doorbell is an amazing deal, as it offers solid Wi-Fi connectivity, 1080p video and easy installation. It's available in bronze and nickel colour options.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was £49.99 , now £34.99 at Amazon

Another device to have had a recent update is the Ring Indoor Cam. The wired camera can sit on a shelf or desktop and will capture motion and other events in 1080p.

Ring Outdoor Camera Battery (Stick Up Cam): was £89.99 , now £54.99 at Amazon

Extremely easy to install, this battery-operated outdoor camera is waterproof and can capture 1080p video. It also features two-way talk functionality, so you can ask intruders why they are in its field of view.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit with free Indoor Cam: was £269.98 , now £139.99 at Amazon

The Ring Alarm system is now in its second-generation too, and this kit comes with the motion sensors to secure your home. It also comes with a Ring Indoor Cam for free - not bad for 48% off the usual price.

These are our picks of the best deals. There are plenty of other Ring devices on sale, too - all as part of Amazon's early Prime Day discounts.

Remember, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best prices, but if you don't already have a subscription, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Then, if you don't want to continue with the numerous other benefits of Prime (including Prime Video and Amazon Music streaming), you can cancel before the first payment is due.

Why choose a Ring Video Doorbell or camera

The Amazon-owned Ring brand has almost created the smart doorbell category, having released its first device in 2014 (under the company name of Doorbot). It has since added a wealth of other smart security products, including alarm systems and security cameras.

Indeed, talk to anyone about a video doorbell and they will invariably call it a Ring, even if it's from a different manufacturer. Think Hoover and Tannoy as other examples of products becoming synonymous with brands.

There's good reason for it too - Ring devices are simple to set up and use, and they each work well with one another. The ecosystem is well-thought out and the technology robust.

So, if you're in the market for a smart doorbell, camera or alarm system, this is an offer you really won't want to miss out on.