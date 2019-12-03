Premier League football on Amazon Prime Video: game times and how to watch FREE

Amazon Prime Video begins streaming live Premier League football games today and, unknown to many people, they can be watched for free. There are 10 games being live-streamed this week, and right here we run through which teams are playing, at what time they are playing, and how you can get a piece of the action for nothing.

Excitingly, the games can be watched live on any device that Amazon Prime Video can be run on via app or by a web browser. That means that computers, tablets, phones, TVs, set-top-boxes, video game consoles and more can be used to watch the Premier League football games.

(Image credit: Amazon)

For its inaugural week of Premier League football streaming Amazon Prime Video will see 10 games accessible, with each starting at either 19:30 or 20:15pm. Today sees Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Sean Dyche's Burnley as one of the opening fixtures. Will City's top, top... top players cease a run of only one win in five games? Or will Dyche's hard running, grizzled men of the north bring winter to Manchester early?

Tuesday, 3 December

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth | Game time: 19:30pm

Burnley vs Manchester City | Game time: 20:15pm

Tomorrow the action intensifies even more, with six games being streamed live from 19:30pm. Highlights include the Merseyside derby, with Jurgen Klopp's unstoppable heavy metal Liverpool team, which has racked up a 31-game unbeaten run, hosting Everton, which former player Wayne Rooney thinks will snatch a cheeky draw from Anfield.

Elsewhere, The Humble One™ makes a dramatic return to Manchester United with new side Tottenham Hotspur — will the freewheeling, goal-stuffed new Jose Mourinho vehicle continue, or will he take back control with a good old fashioned bus parking?

Wednesday, 4 December

Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Game time: 19:30pm

Leicester City vs Watford | Game time: 19:30pm

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur | Game time: 19:30pm

Southampton vs Norwich City | Game time: 19:30pm

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs West Ham United | Game time: 19:30pm

Liverpool vs Everton | Game time: 20:15pm

And, wrapping up this week's Amazon Prime Video Premier League coverage is a brace of games on Thursday 5th, with Steve Bruce's nasty new Newcastle, who held Manchester City to a draw at the weekend thanks to a lush Jonjo Shelvey strike, taking on the new Neutral's Choice™ of Sheffield United. In addition, Arsenal Fan TV F.C. take on The Seagulls (that's Brighton & Hove Albion) at the not very catchily named American Express Community Stadium.

Thursday, 5 December

Sheffield United vs Newcastle United | Game time: 19:30pm

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion | Game time: 20:15pm

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime which is way longer than you'll need to watch all of this week's Premier League football games. You can then cancel the free trial easily and you won't be charged a single penny.

And, what's more, with the Winter Holiday Season fast approaching, bagging a free month of Amazon Prime could come in serious use in terms of present buying, too, with anyone with a membership getting totally free shipping at Amazon. It is literally a win-win situation, top football games for free (as well as access to every other show on Amazon Prime Video) as well as a big help with the Christmas shopping.

Ready to grab a free trial? Hit the links below.

Get your free Amazon Prime US trial

Get your free Amazon Prime UK trial

If you're a student, though, the deal is even better. That's because Amazon is currently offering you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. Sign up for this and you'll be able to watch every Premier League football match Amazon Prime Video streams for half a year. Now that is a result.

Get your free Amazon Prime UK student account

