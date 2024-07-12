PlayStation Portal gets its first mega deal, just in time for Prime Day

The PlayStation Portal has been the must-have PS5 accessory since its launch at the end of last year, often leading to stock shortages worldwide.

Well, now you can finally get your hands on one and, what's more, it's available with a very healthy discount, to boot.

As we build up to the start of Prime Day on Tuesday 16 July, Amazon UK is listing the PlayStation Portal for just £179 – more than £20 off its usual retail price on the Sony store.

That's a huge deal on one of the hottest devices out there right now.

Why buy the PlayStation Portal?

Although it's not quite a Steam Deck rival, as it's not a standalone handheld console, the PlayStation Portal is an ideal companion for a PlayStation 5.

It allows you to play your PS5 games remotely, wherever you have an internet signal. The Portal connects to your own console and will present the exact same experience and games (in the vast majority of cases) on its 8-inch 1080p screen. Games even play at 60fps.

The device has been pretty much sold out ever since its debut in November last year, so this deal is incredible. It's also still offered at full price at just about every other retailer in the UK.

It is possible to play PS5 games remotely on your mobile device too, with a connected controller like the Backbone One giving you a Portal-like experience, but the look and feel of the Sony device matches the PlayStation, and the screen is to be seen to be believed.

It is highly unlikely you'll get a better deal than this one on the PS Portal anytime soon – even during the Prime Day event – and if you're in the market for one, we advise you be quick, stock doesn't tend to stick around.