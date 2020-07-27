Pixel 4a trounced by iPhone SE in benchmark leak

Google's budget Pixel 4a has yet to be unveiled, after its initial launch was postponed along with Google's I/O event in May. That's when we all assumed we'd see the new handset, given the Pixel 3a made its debut at 2019's I/O event, but the tech giant hasn't been forthcoming with news since then.

The last reports we heard suggested a July 13 announcement followed by an October release, but the date has been and gone without a peep, so we're still in limbo on that front, but the launch might not be as successful as Google hopes in light of leaked benchmarks that suggest the likes of Apple's affordable iPhone SE will leave the Pixel 4a in the dust.

According to the Geekbench 5 listing (via Tom's Guide) the Pixel 4a has a single-core score of 551 and multi-core score of 1,655, compared to the iPhone SE's single-core score of 1,337 and 3,226 multi-core score. It's no surprise the iPhone SE's A13 chip performed so much better - it's the same one used in both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

Based on the Pixel 4a's scores, the handset will likely house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor which is at the lower end of the chip-maker's spectrum, so judging by numbers alone, the Pixel 4a is going to struggle to keep up with the iPhone SE. The OnePlus Nord will make things even more though for the Pixel 4a, proving to be massively popular and starting at £379 for the entry-level model.

That doesn't mean the Pixel 4a will be flop by any means; it's an Android phone that'll be first in line for Google's updates and if the price is right, it could still step up to the OnePlus Nord which will be its main competition given that the iPhone SE is likely to attract those already in Apple's ecosystem.

We'll have to see how it fares and if Google manages to hit the sweet spot between price and performance when the Pixel 4a finally hits the market.

Source: Tom's Guide