Phoebe Waller-Bridge's first TV show is leaving Netflix – It's a must watch

Fleabag was a revolutionary bit of TV, imitated but never beaten. It's hard to believe it all stemmed from the mind of one person, its brilliant star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also created Killing Eve. But before all of that success, there was Crashing.

Quite simply, if you like either of her other shows, you need to watch Waller-Bridge's first TV show before it leaves Netflix on the 1st of October. Luckily (and sadly), there's only one series of Crashing.

Originally broadcast on the UK's Channel 4, this a slightly more conventional sitcom (but still pretty out-there), Crashing stars Waller-Bridge and her fellow castmates as a group of twenty-somethings (and middle-aged Colin) living in a disused hospital. Don't worry, it's not as spooky as it sounds, they're property guardians, crashing there for cheap rent.

(Image credit: Channe; 4)

Waller-Bridge plays Lulu, who's visiting the hospital to see her childhood best friend Anthony who she may or may not have a crush on. There's one problem, he's engaged. That wouldn't stop Fleabag, but Lulu isn't quite on her level (yet). From there we get a fairly standard sitcom (minus the setting) but laced with Waller-Bridge's classic blend of witticisms, crudeness and social commentary. Although I do wish Waller-Bridge would look directly at the camera and talk to us but that's just the Fleabag fan in me taking over.



Knowing what we do about the show's creator, it's very cool to see her finding her feet as a writer in Crashing. The supporting cast is excellent too and includes some now pretty big names like Bridgerton hunk Jonathan Bailey and Brassic star Damien Moloney.

With only six episodes, it's very easy to watch the show in its entirety in one sitting, just make sure you schedule some time before the 1st of October or you'll be too late.

Of course, while it's a shame Crashing is leaving, Netflix is one of the best streaming services and has added plenty of great stuff in recent weeks including adding what looks like the weirdest comedy movie of 2023.