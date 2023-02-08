Philips The Extra offers MiniLED TV models to the range

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Alongside the launch of new Philips OLED+908, there is now a new model in the range. Eschewing the bland numbers of most TV models, Philips The Extra sits as an option for users that want a little more than The One, but not quite the performance (and price) of the OLED models.

The Extra provides this through its MiniLED displays, coming in sizes from 55 inches up to 75 inches. This delivers a 120Hz 1000 nits performance and also uses the updated P5 processor. It features the same three-sided Ambilight system as The One – rather than the next-gen version seen on the OLEDs – and comes with either the 64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins sound system or the standard 40W 2.0 sound.

MiniLED TVs offer a real alternative to OLED, with some impressive colour and brightness, often for considerably less money. What's nice on The Extra is that it does this while still offering the benefits of premium sound and Ambilight technology.

Expected to arrive toward the end of 2023, there's currently no price information on The Extra, but it should be competitive when compared with a premium sound bar and TV combination.