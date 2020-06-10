BIG Philips Hue deals: save 30% on Philips Hue Starter Kits and smart speaker bundles – perfect for Father's Day!

Earlier this week, Philips Hue won the Best Smart Lighting Award at the T3 Awards 2020, so these great Philips Hue deals are perfectly timed – they give you really well-priced entry points for our pick of the best smart bulbs. They're ideal Father's Day gifts for a dad/grandad who loves home improvement.

• Philips Hue White Starter Kit: 3x bulbs, Hue Bridge & Hue Button: Save £20 | Now £69 at Amazon UK

• Amazon Echo Show 5 + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack | Save £25 | Now £89.99 at Amazon UK

• Amazon Echo Flex + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack | Save £25 | Now £54.98 at Amazon UK

Amazon UK has 30% off select Philips Hue sets right now, including an excellent Philips Hue Starter Kit bundle that includes three bulbs, the Hue Bridge (for complete smart control of as many bulbs as you want in the future) and a smart light switch; or bundles that include an Amazon Echo unit and some bulbs, so you can start controlling with your voice straight away, at a reduced price to picking things up separately.

We love Philips Hue because the bulbs are easy to set up, control reliably, come in different fittings for just about any situation, and give you a great range of control options. You can simply tell each bulb what to do, or you can connect them into setups, so a single command turns on all the lights in your living room to individual brightness levels or hues, and a second command could dim them for movie nights, while a third command might turn off all the lights in the house ready for going to bed… whatever preference you can imagine is possible!

They also work with loads of other smart home tech. Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri can all control them via voice, you can use the Hue app, they work with Apple HomeKit (if you have the Hue Bridge), and they can be triggered by things like smart motion sensors, or when a smart doorbell is pressed.

Philips Hue White Starter Kit: 3x bulbs, Hue Bridge & Hue Button: Save £20 | Now £69 at Amazon UK

What a perfect cheap Hue starter set! It has everything you need to make a room fully Hue-controlled: this set has three basic white Hue bulbs (you can't control the colour of them, but you can control brightness), a Hue Bridge for controlling them all at once, and a Hue Button, which you can program to set certain Hue modes with just a press – more flexible than a regular light switch! The button can be wall-mounted, or you could just have it on a table near the sofa.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Philips Hue White & Colour Ambiance Smart Bulb Twin Pack | Save £25 | Now £89.99 at Amazon UK

Want the full-colour Hue experience? This gives you two-bulb Hue Colour bulb pack, as well as an Amazon Echo Show 5 smart screen thrown in, which can control them over Bluetooth. Read our Echo Show 5 review to find out more about it, but the gist is: it's a really good Alexa screen/speaker combo, and getting it in this bundle is fantastic value!View Deal