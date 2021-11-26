Philips Hue Black Friday deal: save 35% on this starter kit with wireless light switch

This is a brilliant way to get started with our very favourite smart lighting system

One of my favourite things about the best Black Friday deals is that I can add to my ever-expanding collection of Hue bulbs. If you haven't experienced the joys of smart, colour-changing lighting, this Black Friday deal on the Philips Hue White and Colour Starter Kit is brilliant: it's down by a whopping 35%, taking the price to just £84.99.

I love Hue and I've been using the system for years: I'm sitting here with a Hue bulb in my desk lamp, two Hues in the overhead lights, a Hue in the reading lamp, a Hue in the table lamp, two Hues on top of the bookcases and a Hue Lightstrip behind the TV. So it's fair to say I know what I'm talking about when it comes to the many joys of Hue lights. And I think this kit is the best way to get started with the system, because in addition to including two bayonet White and Colour Ambiance bulbs you also get a Hue Bridge and a Hue light switch.

The Bridge is really important, because while Hue lights can work over Bluetooth the Bridge really expands your options: it connects to your router and enables you connect many more bulbs, to have more control over your lighting and to take advantage of fun features like the Spotify sync that makes my lights change in time to the music I'm streaming. 

