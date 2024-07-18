Philips Hue announces new update to fix random brightness issue

QUICK SUMMARY Signify has launched a new Philips Hue Bridge update that's designed to fix a random brightness issue. Users have reported lights randomly skyrocketing up to 100% brightness despite setting them at a specific level. If you have automatic updates, you don’t need to do anything. You can alternatively install the update through the Hue app when it’s available.

Philips Hue users have been left feeling dissatisfied after a recent technical bug started affecting a variety of indoor and outdoor lights. Despite setting the lights at a specific level, users would experience their lights randomly skyrocket up to 100% brightness.

As of this week, Signify has announced a new Philips Hue Bridge update designed to combat the problem. In a press release, the smart lighting brand called the bug a "Matter interoperability issue" and that "the firmware will be gradually rolled out to all Bridges over the coming days."

Despite the best Philips Hue lights being a first choice for many smart home enthusiasts, it can be frustrating when a bug like this affects their usability. It's therefore lucky that Signify has acted so quickly, and that the problem should disappear within a few days.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

If you would like to take advantage of the update, you don't have to physically do anything if you have automatic updates turned on. You can alternatively install the update through the Hue app when it’s available.

