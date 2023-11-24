Our favourite Android phone is at its lowest price ever

If you fall on the Android side of the divide we reckon there's no better option than the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Now don't get us wrong, the Pixel 8 range is superb, but as a value proposition, the Pixel 7 Pro still makes a super-compelling case, and we still rate it as the best Android phone.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for £605. That's the best price we've seen on the flagship and a massive £244 saving on the previous £849 price tag.

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was £849 now £605 at Amazon

It may not be the latest model anymore but this is still a flagship-level phone. No-one knows Android like Google and it shows with cool Pixel features like the magic eraser. We also love the camera processing of the 7 Pro. making it one of the best cameras on the market.

So what makes the Pixel 7 Pro so great? Well, our 5-star review was full of praise for the Google Tensor G2 processor that powers it. As well as being super speedy, this chip shines when it comes to machine learning and adapts to your habits to optimise performance and battery.

Undoubtedly the strongest part of the Pixel 7 Pro is the camera. A 50MP main rear shooter may sound fairly standard but its the way that Google's camera software processes images that always blows us away.

Owning a Pixel will give you access to the latest version of Android including many pixel-first features. This Pro version also nets you the Face unlock, but we do have one gripe with this phone. The charging speed is pretty poor, just 30W.

Still as young as you remember to leave it plugged in overnight this is a great way to stay up to date with the latest Android tricks for years to come.

If you're really looking for a Black Friday bargain, you could consider a base Pixel 7 for half price, leaving it at a borderline ludicrous £295.