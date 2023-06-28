Orient reveals new Mako 40 dive watch with smaller dial and fun summer colours

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Japanese watchmaker Orient has announced a new model, in the form of the Maker 40, a dive-style timepiece with a smaller case and range of new colours. Arriving in August, the new watch has a case diameter of 39.9 mm, making it ideal for smaller and larger wrists alike. Its predecessor was a little larger, at 41.8 mm.

The new model continues the Mako tradition of being a watch with a vintage feel and dive-style design. What we mean by that is, while the watch doesn’t meet the ISO standards for a true diving watch, it has key dive design details like an unidirectional rotating bezel, screw-down crown and illuminating hands and hour markers.

Water resistance for the stainless steel case is a plentiful 20 bar, which is the equivalent of 200 metres, and inside you’ll find Orient’s in-house calibre F6722 automatic movement with 40 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Orient)

Protected by sapphire crystal, the dial features white, bar-shaped hour markers, a second hand with an orange tip and a date complication at the three o’clock position, adjusted via an unguarded screw-down crown.

What we like most about the Mako 40, apart from its more compact case size, is the new colour options. The black, white and blue dial options will no doubt be popular, but we’re here for the apricot and lilac colourways, and especially the former’s complementary brown leather strap.

Orient is selling the black, blue and white dial versions with a 20mm stainless steel bracelet with trifold deployment buckle for £349.99, while the apricot and lilac options are matched with a leather strap and cost £329.99.